Health Care Sector Update for 04/17/2020: MRNA, GILD, WORX

Health care companies were trading higher pre-bell Friday. Health Care SPDR (XLV) and Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) were advancing by more than 2%, while iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up more than 4%.

Moderna (MRNA) was gaining more than 16% in value as the US Department of Health's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority committed to give $483 million to ramp up the development of its mRNA vaccine candidate against the SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the COVID-19 disease.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was still advancing by more than 9% after STAT News reported that a quick look at data on remdesivir, the biopharmaceutical company's investigational antiviral drug, suggests that COVID-19 patients are responding to the treatment.

SCWorx (WORX) was rallying past 3% as it accepted a purchase order from Rethink My Healthcare, a US-based virtual health care network, to deliver two million COVID-19 Rapid Testing Units at $17.50 per unit, with provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks, totaling 48 million units.

