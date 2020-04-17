Health Care Sector Update for 04/17/2020: GENE,GILD,WORX

Health care stocks were rising with the NYSE Health Care Index ahead 1.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF up 1.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 3.1% on Friday afternoon.

Genetic Technologies (GENE) surged almost 56% on Friday after saying it may temporarily convert its genetic testing laboratory to a COVID-19 testing facility should the government call on it to do so. The molecular diagnostics company said it developed the implementation plan because it expects COVID-19 cases to keep rising and not because of any agreement to provide testing services.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) climbed 7.8% following reports COVID-19 patients were responding positively to the company's remdesivir drug candidate during phase III testing of the experimental anti-viral treatment at the University of Chicago. Researchers injected 125 COVID-19 patients with remdesivir once daily, with STAT News reporting nearly all of the patients were discharged after less than one week following rapid recoveries from fever and respiratory symptoms.

SCWorx (WORX) was more than 14% lower, giving back a 12% gain earlier Friday, after late Thursday announcing an initial order of 2 million COVID-19 rapid testing kits from Rethink My Healthcare and saying it will continue weekly shipments of 2 million units per week for the Philadelphia-based virtual healthcare network for an additional 23 weeks. Rethink My Healthcare will pay $17.50 for each of the test kits while SCWorx said it has secured weekly deliveries of 2 million units from an Australian supplier at $13 apiece starting late next week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.