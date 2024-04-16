News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2024: UNH, JNJ, PALI

April 16, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks edged higher Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.3%.

In corporate news, UnitedHealth (UNH) shares rose 5.3% after Q1 profit and revenue topped estimates by analysts, and the company affirmed its 2024 adjusted earnings outlook despite disruptions from a cyberattack.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) tightened its full-year outlook on Tuesday after it reported Q1 sales slightly below market expectations. Its shares dropped 2.1%.

Palisade Bio (PALI) soared 37% after it said Tuesday that an analysis of ex-vivo bioactivation of PALI-2108 showed that the prodrug showed "efficient" conversion into its active phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor form in stool samples from both normal healthy volunteers and people with ulcerative colitis. The company said the results "underscore our confidence in PALI-2108 as a targeted treatment" for UC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
JNJ
PALI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.