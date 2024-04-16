Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2024: UNH, JNJ, PALI

Health care stocks edged higher Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.3%.

In corporate news, UnitedHealth (UNH) shares rose 5.3% after Q1 profit and revenue topped estimates by analysts, and the company affirmed its 2024 adjusted earnings outlook despite disruptions from a cyberattack.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) tightened its full-year outlook on Tuesday after it reported Q1 sales slightly below market expectations. Its shares dropped 2.1%.

Palisade Bio (PALI) soared 37% after it said Tuesday that an analysis of ex-vivo bioactivation of PALI-2108 showed that the prodrug showed "efficient" conversion into its active phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor form in stool samples from both normal healthy volunteers and people with ulcerative colitis. The company said the results "underscore our confidence in PALI-2108 as a targeted treatment" for UC.

