News & Insights

US Markets
PACB

Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2024: PACB, ITCI, UNH, JNJ

April 16, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) shares plunged 51% after it said Tuesday it expected to book $38.8 million in Q1 revenue, flat year over year. Three analysts polled by S&P Capital IQ expect $49.8 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) surged 23% after a late-stage study of its major depressive disorder treatment candidate showed positive results, in combination with an antidepressant.

UnitedHealth (UNH) shares spiked 5.8% higher after Q1 profit and revenue topped estimates by analysts and the company affirmed its 2024 adjusted earnings outlook despite disruptions from a cyberattack.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) tightened its full-year outlook on Tuesday after it reported Q1 sales slightly below market expectations. Its shares dropped 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PACB
ITCI
UNH
JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.