Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2024: PACB, ITCI, UNH, JNJ

Health care stocks were advancing late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) shares plunged 51% after it said Tuesday it expected to book $38.8 million in Q1 revenue, flat year over year. Three analysts polled by S&P Capital IQ expect $49.8 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) surged 23% after a late-stage study of its major depressive disorder treatment candidate showed positive results, in combination with an antidepressant.

UnitedHealth (UNH) shares spiked 5.8% higher after Q1 profit and revenue topped estimates by analysts and the company affirmed its 2024 adjusted earnings outlook despite disruptions from a cyberattack.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) tightened its full-year outlook on Tuesday after it reported Q1 sales slightly below market expectations. Its shares dropped 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.