Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2021: RXRX,EDIT,RLAY,AKER,MYMD

Health care stocks extended their Friday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was ahead 0.2%, overcoming a midday retreat.

In company news, Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) was surging Friday in its Nasdaq Capital Markets debut, rising as much as 82%, after the drug maker priced an initial public offering of 24.24 million common shares at $18 apiece, the top end of its expected pricing range.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) tumbled over 15% after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the genome editing company with a sell stock rating and a $20 price target.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) fell 3.5% after saying it acquired ZebiAI to accelerate the application of machine learning across the Dynamo platform to potentially fast-track the finding of novel medicines against intractable targets.

Akers Biosciences (AKER) slid over 10% on Friday after saying its shareholders have voted in favor of the company's proposed merger with MyMD Pharmaceuticals. Akers also plans a 1-for-2 reverse stock split after Friday's regular-session close.

