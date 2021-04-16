Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2021: LLY, PFE, RLAY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading higher premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.29% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was gaining 0.53% in value recently.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was slightly advancing nearly 1% saying it has requested that the Food and Drug Administration revoke its emergency use authorization for bamlanivimab 700 mg alone, noting that it is more effective in neutralizing COVID-19 when administered with etesevimab.

Pfizer (PFE) Chief Executive Albert Bourla said a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may be needed between six and 12 months after the initial jab, plus a yearly booster shot, to ensure long-term safety, multiple media outlets reported, citing a comment the executive made to CNBC during a CVS Health event. Pfizer was marginally higher in recent trading.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) was unchanged after saying it has acquired ZebiAI to accelerate the application of machine learning across the Dynamo platform to potentially fast-track the finding of novel medicines against intractable targets.

