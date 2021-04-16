US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2021: EDIT,NOTV,RLAY

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Editas Medicine (EDIT) tumbled over 17% after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the genome editing company with a sell stock rating and a $20 price target.

Inotiv (NOTV) rose 4.3% after the contract research organization said it was buying pharmacology and pathology company Bolder BioPATH for $47 million.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) fell 6% after saying it acquired ZebiAI to accelerate the application of machine learning across the Dynamo platform to potentially fast-track the finding of novel medicines against intractable targets.

