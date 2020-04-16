US Markets
SNGX

Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2020: SNGX, GILD, RCUS, RAD, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

MT Newswires
Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.25%

PFE: +0.75%

ABT: -1.94%

MRK: +0.52%

AMGN: +0.77%

Top health care stocks were higher in Thursday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Soligenix (SNGX), which was 50% higher amid an agreement for the exclusive worldwide license of CoVaccine HT, a novel vaccine adjuvant from Boston Scientific's (BSX) BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, for the fields of SARS-CoV-2, which is the cause of COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) Gilead Sciences (GILD) is considering acquiring a significant stake in Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) and possible development partnerships, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Arcus was surging by almost 54% in recent trading. GILD shares were marginally higher.

(-) Rite Aid (RAD) was over 12% lower after it posted a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss from continuing operations of $0.37 per share, wider than the $0.25 loss per share reported a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected a loss of $0.15 per share.

