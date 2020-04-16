Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2020: NURO,RCUS,SNY

Health care stocks continued to rise this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 2.0% gain while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up over 2.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index also was more than 2.8% higher.

NeuroMetrix (NURO) was hanging on to a 9.5% gain late in Thursday trading after the diagnostics equipment company said its Quell technology has been selected for use in a large clinical trial for fibromyalgia, a disorder characterized by musculoskeletal pain and accompanied by fatigue and mood issues.

Arcus (RCUS) raced more than 90% higher following a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, that Gilead Sciences (GILD) was considering acquiring a significant equity stake in the immuno-oncology company in addition to potential development partnerships.

Sanofi (SNY) climbed 2% on Thursday after the French drugmaker said it is partnering with privately-held Luminostics to develop a smartphone-based self-test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19. The test would combine an inexpensive adapter and the existing optics and apps on mobile phones with "glow-in-the-dark" nanochemistry and signal processing artificial intelligence to identify the virus from respiratory samples.

