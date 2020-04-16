Health Care Sector Update for 04/16/2020: ATOS, ^NYP, ^NBI, RCUS, SNY, XLV

Health care stocks were firmer in midday trading with the NYSE Health Care Index posting a 0.7% gain and shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 gaining over 1% as a group.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index also was more than 1.5% higher.

Sanofi (SNY) was up almost 1% after the drugmaker said it is partnering with Luminostics to develop a smartphone-based self-testing solution for COVID-19.

Arcus (RCUS) surged more than 80%, expanding on after-hours gains in the previous day, after Bloomberg reported that Gilead (GILD) is considering acquiring a significant stake in the company backed by Alphabet (GOOG).

