Health Care Sector Update for 04/15/2024: NMRA, RARE, EXAS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing in premarket activity Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.3% higher recently.

Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) shares were declining by over 12% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the phase 1 trial of its NMRA-266 potential brain disease treatment following the emergence of pre-clinical data showing convulsions in rabbits.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) shares were down more than 6% after the company said three patients enlisted under its phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 as a potential treatment for Angelman syndrome "had serious adverse events" of lower extremity weakness related to the treatment.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) said it has appointed Aaron Bloomer as its chief financial officer, starting May 15. Exact Sciences shares were marginally up pre-bell.

