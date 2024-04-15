News & Insights

US Markets
NMRA

Health Care Sector Update for 04/15/2024: NMRA, RARE, EXAS, XLV, IBB

April 15, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing in premarket activity Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.3% higher recently.

Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) shares were declining by over 12% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the phase 1 trial of its NMRA-266 potential brain disease treatment following the emergence of pre-clinical data showing convulsions in rabbits.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) shares were down more than 6% after the company said three patients enlisted under its phase 1/2 study of GTX-102 as a potential treatment for Angelman syndrome "had serious adverse events" of lower extremity weakness related to the treatment.

Exact Sciences (EXAS) said it has appointed Aaron Bloomer as its chief financial officer, starting May 15. Exact Sciences shares were marginally up pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NMRA
RARE
EXAS
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.