Health Care Sector Update for 04/15/2021: PPD, TMO, CVAC, UNH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Thursday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was climbing by 0.39% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.87% higher recently.

PPD (PPD) was up more than 6% as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) agreed to buy the company for $47.50 per share, or a total of $17.4 billion in cash, plus about $3.5 billion in net debt. The purchase price represents a premium of about 24% to PPD's April 13 closing price, according to the statement.

CureVac (CVAC) was gaining over 4% in value after saying its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, is in the final stage of development and is on track to provide data for the conditional approval based on the European Medicines Agency's rolling submission. The company also posted Q4 revenue of 6 million euros ($7.2 million), down from 6.8 million euros a year before.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was over 1% higher as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.31 per share, up from $3.72 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $4.39.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.