Health Care Sector Update for 04/15/2021: BCRX,UNH,ZOM

Health care stocks were outperforming most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was also climbing 1.1%.

In company news, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) climbed 8% after Japanese regulators approved the addition of its Orladeyo medication for preventing hereditary angioedema attacks to the National Health Insurance drug price list, triggering a $15 million milestone payment from Torii Pharmaceuticals.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) rose 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected Q1 net income and revenue, earning $5.31 per share, excluding one-time items, on $70.2 million in revenue. FY21 forecast was raised as well.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) slid 14% after saying it was expanding direct sales for its Truforma veterinary diagnostics platform following changes by its current distributor affecting its ability to effectively market Zomedica products.

