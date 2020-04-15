Health Care Sector Update for 04/15/2020: VIVE,APDN,TDOC,ATHX

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were back near even for Wednesday's session, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining just 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down about 0.3% in late trade. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index remains over 1.7% lower this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Viveve Medical (VIVE) climbed nearly 5% after Wednesday saying it has resubmitted the investigational device exemption application seeking regulatory permission to begin a stress trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its treatment for involuntary urination in women. The new application follows discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration, the company said, adding it also provided the agency with positive results from additional animal safety tests, as requested.

In other sector news:

(+) Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) jumped out to a 26% gain after saying it has completed design qualification and production of five COVID-19 vaccine candidates and shipped them to development partner Takis Biotech in Italy for pre-clinical testing.

(+) Teladoc (TDOC) climbed 9% on Wednesday after projecting Q1 revenue in a range of $180 million to $181 million compared with $129 million in revenue during the March quarter in 2019 as demand for its virtual health care technology platform surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(-) Athersys (ATHX) turned fractionally lower this afternoon after earlier reversing a more than 9% gain that followed the US Food and Drug Administration authorizing mid-stage testing of the company's multi-stem cell therapy in trauma patients, with the phase II study expected to enroll about 150 severely injured trauma patients following their admission to an intensive care unit and initial treatment.

