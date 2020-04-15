Health Care Sector Update for 04/15/2020: ATHX,APDN,TDOC

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.1%

PFE -1.4%

ABT +1.6%

MRK -0.9%

AMGN -2.9%

Health care stocks were resisting the worst of the broader markets' decline, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down about 0.7%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was off by more than 2.1% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Athersys (ATHX) turned 1.2% lower this afternoon, reversing a more than 9% gain earlier Wednesday after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized mid-stage testing of the company's multi-stem cell therapy in trauma patients, with the phase II study expected to enroll about 150 severely injured trauma patients following their admission to an intensive care unit and initial treatment.

In other sector news:

(+) Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) jumped out to a 63% gain after saying it has completed design qualification and production of five COVID-19 vaccine candidates and shipped them to development partner Takis Biotech in Italy for pre-clinical testing.

(+) Teladoc (TDOC) climbed 5.7% on Wednesday after projecting Q1 revenue in a range of $180 million to $181 million compared with $129 million in revenue during the March quarter in 2019 as demand for its virtual health care technology platform surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

