Health Care Sector Update for 04/15/2020: APDN, TDOC, UNH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: -0.19%
PFE: -1.81%
ABT: -0.65%
MRK: -2.46%
AMGN: -1.46%
Top health care stocks were declining in pre-bell trading Wednesday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), which was surging by more than 63% after saying it has completed design qualification and production of five COVID-19 vaccine candidates and shipped them to its development partner, Italy-based Takis Biotech, for pre-clinical testing, which is expected to begin immediately.
(+) Teladoc (TDOC) was over 2% higher after saying it expects Q1 revenue to range from $180 million to $181 million, compared with $129 million a year earlier as demand for its virtual health care technology platform has surged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(+) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was climbing by around 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $3.72, down from $3.73 in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $3.65. It said revenue rose in the first quarter.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.