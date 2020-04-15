US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/15/2020: APDN, TDOC, UNH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.19%

PFE: -1.81%

ABT: -0.65%

MRK: -2.46%

AMGN: -1.46%

Top health care stocks were declining in pre-bell trading Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Applied DNA Sciences (APDN), which was surging by more than 63% after saying it has completed design qualification and production of five COVID-19 vaccine candidates and shipped them to its development partner, Italy-based Takis Biotech, for pre-clinical testing, which is expected to begin immediately.

(+) Teladoc (TDOC) was over 2% higher after saying it expects Q1 revenue to range from $180 million to $181 million, compared with $129 million a year earlier as demand for its virtual health care technology platform has surged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was climbing by around 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $3.72, down from $3.73 in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted EPS of $3.65. It said revenue rose in the first quarter.

