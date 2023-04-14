Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2023: QDEL, ABCM, TEVA, ALVO

Health care stocks were weaker Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 1.3%.

In company news, QuidelOrtho (QDEL) shares rose almost 6% after it reported late Thursday preliminary fiscal Q1 revenue that topped analyst estimates.

Abcam's (ABCM) shares jumped over 15% after it reported late Thursday an increased adjusted operating profit in preliminary Q1 results.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) said late Thursday its partner Alvotech (ALVO) received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration stating that the agency couldn't approve a biologics license application for AVT02, a biosimilar candidate for Humira. Teva shares were down over 11%, while Alvotech was dropping past 21%.

