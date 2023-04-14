Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2023: MRUS, QDEL, ABCM, TEVA, ALVO

Healthcare stocks were lower late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.8%.

In company news, Merus (MRUS) jumped 12%. The company said it plans to prioritize evaluating petosemtamab in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma following strong clinical activity observed in this cohort.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) shares rose 5.2% after it reported late Thursday preliminary fiscal Q1 revenue that topped analyst estimates.

Abcam's (ABCM) shares jumped 15% after it reported late Thursday an increased adjusted operating profit in preliminary Q1 results.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) said late Thursday its partner Alvotech (ALVO) received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration stating that the agency couldn't approve a biologics license application for AVT02, a biosimilar candidate for Humira. Teva shares fell 10%, while Alvotech tumbled 21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.