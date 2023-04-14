US Markets
CTLT

Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2023: CTLT, TEVA, ALVO, ABCM, XLV, IBB

April 14, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) slipping 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) marginally higher.

Catalent (CTLT) was retreating more than 22% after saying it expects productivity issues and higher-than-expected costs at three of its plants to "materially and adversely impact" the company's fiscal Q3 results and outlook for fiscal 2023.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was more than 7% lower after saying overnight that its partner Alvotech (ALVO) received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration stating that the agency could not approve a biologics license application for AVT02, a biosimilar candidate for Humira. Alvotech was falling past 15% in Friday's premarket activity.

Abcam (ABCM) was advancing over 3% after saying late Thursday it expects Q1 adjusted operating profit to increase by more than 25% and revenue to exceed 100 million British pounds ($125.2 million).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLT
TEVA
ALVO
ABCM
XLV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.