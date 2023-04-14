Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2023: CTLT, TEVA, ALVO, ABCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) slipping 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) marginally higher.

Catalent (CTLT) was retreating more than 22% after saying it expects productivity issues and higher-than-expected costs at three of its plants to "materially and adversely impact" the company's fiscal Q3 results and outlook for fiscal 2023.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) was more than 7% lower after saying overnight that its partner Alvotech (ALVO) received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration stating that the agency could not approve a biologics license application for AVT02, a biosimilar candidate for Humira. Alvotech was falling past 15% in Friday's premarket activity.

Abcam (ABCM) was advancing over 3% after saying late Thursday it expects Q1 adjusted operating profit to increase by more than 25% and revenue to exceed 100 million British pounds ($125.2 million).

