Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2022: PTGX, RAD, VALN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.16% lower, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down by 0.29%.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) was shedding over 25% in value after it said it received a letter from the Food and Drug Administration indicating the regulator's intention to rescind Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its drug candidate rusfertide to treat polycythemia vera, a rare blood disorder.

Rite Aid (RAD) reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $1.63 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.78 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.57. Rite Aid was recently advancing by more than 12%.

Valneva (VALN) was rallying past 11% after saying it obtained conditional marketing authorization from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.