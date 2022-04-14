Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2022: LYRA,PTGX,MGTA,UNH

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.3% in late trade.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) jumped 23% on Thursday after the drug-delivery company said it has closed on a $100.5 million private placement of its common stock with a group of institutional investors, including new stakeholders Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and Nantahala Capital Management as well as existing shareholders North Bridge Venture Partners and Pura Vida Investments. Net proceeds will fund ongoing development of Lyra's LYR-210 implantable drug matrix and its LYR-220 drug candidate to treat chronic rhinosinusitis.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) slumped over 21% after it said late Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration plans to rescind the breakthrough therapy designation for its rusfertide drug candidate to treat polycythemia vera. The company said it continues to believe the prospective treatment for the rare blood disorder deserves its breakthrough designation and was seeking to soon meet with agency officials to press its case.

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) dropped 7% after it announced plans to cut its workforce by 14% and trim other spending while it works to develop its MGTA-117 drug candidate as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplasia. The cost reductions are expected to provide Magenta with sufficient resources to continue operations through the first half of 2024, it said.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was 0.1% lower in late trade, easing from a 3% advance to a best-ever $553.29 a share, after the health care benefits company raised its FY22 earnings forecast and reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for the first three months of the year exceeding Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it earned $5.49 per share on $80.15 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $5.35 per share and $78.77 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.