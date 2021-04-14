US Markets
TECH

Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2021: TECH, GALT, AZN, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.13% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.53% higher.

Bio-Techne (TECH) was climbing past 3% after saying it will license its proprietary antibody to cancer and autoimmune disease treatment company Xencor.

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) was gaining more than 33% after saying data from a phase 1 trial showed that belapectin in combination with pembrolizumab significantly enhanced tumor response to immunotherapy in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

AstraZeneca (AZN) was up more than 1% after saying China's National Medical Products Administration has approved Tagrisso as an adjuvant treatment for patients with early stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TECH GALT AZN XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular