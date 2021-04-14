Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2021: IMAB,GALT,BCTG,AZN

Health care stocks were ending narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.7%.

In company news, I-Mab (IMAB) added 11.5% after saying it will make a poster presentation detailing how its uliledlimab drug candidate worked during pre-clinical testing as an anti-cancer agent by altering tumor microenvironments that inhibit checkpoint immunotherapies at the virtual annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology virtual beginning June 4.

BCTG Acquisition (BCTG) climbed 8.6% after the blank-check company announced plans to merge with Tango Therapeutics in a deal that will take the oncology company to the public markets.

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) rose 6.1% after phase I data showed a combination of its belapectin drug candidate with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda immunotherapy significantly enhanced tumor response in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma compared with Keytruda alone.

AstraZeneca (AZN) rose 1.3% after China's National Medical Products Administration approved its Tagrisso oncology drug as an adjuvant treatment for patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

