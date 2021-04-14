Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2021: GALT,BCTG,AZN

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.5%.

In company news, Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) rose 9% after phase I data showed a combination of its belapectin drug candiate with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda immunotherapy significantly enhanced tumor response in patients with advanced metastatic melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma compared with Keytruda alone.

BCTG Acquisition (BCTG) climbed 6.8% after the blank-check company announced plans to merge with Tango Therapeutics in a deal that will take the oncology company to the public markets.

AstraZeneca (AZN) rose 1.7% after China's National Medical Products Administration approved its Tagrisso oncology drug as an adjuvant treatment for patients with early stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

