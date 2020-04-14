Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2020: IOVA,IMVT,MOH

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +4.7%

PFE +3.7%

ABT +3.8%

MRK +2%

AMGN +3.5%

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 2.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 3.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 3% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Immunovant (IMVT) climbed more than 7% after the specialty drugmaker Tuesday said it priced an upsized $121.2 million public offering of nearly 8.36 million common shares at $14.50 apiece, representing a 6.8% discount to its last closing price. The company and underwriters added an extra 1.86 million shares to the deal shortly before pricing. Underwriters also received a 30-day option to buy up to 1.25 million more shares to cover potential overallotments.

(+) Molina Healthcare (MOH) rose 3.6% after Tuesday saying it was scrapping the proposed $50 million purchase of privately held NextLevel Health Partners because of the managed health care company's "unwillingness to close pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement." The deal was announced Jan. 6 and had been expected to expand Molina's footprint in Illinois, adding about $270 million in yearly premium revenue.

