Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2020: ALDX, SNY, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

MT Newswires
Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +3.74%

PFE: +1.88%

ABT: +1.81%

MRK: +1.20%

AMGN: +1.71%

Leading health care stocks were gaining in pre-bell Tuesday trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), which was over 14% higher after the biotechnology company reported positive top-line phase 1 clinical trial results for ADX-629 to treat systemic immune-mediated diseases.

(+) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was up more than 3% as it reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.30 that increased from $2.10 a year ago. Amid the improved results, the company's board approved a 6.3% increase in quarterly dividend to $1.01 per share from $0.95 per share.

(+) Sanofi (SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said they have signed a letter of intent to produce an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19. Sanofi was recently advancing by over 3%, while GlaxoSmithKline was over 1% higher.

