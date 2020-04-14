Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2020: ALDX, SNY, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +3.74%
PFE: +1.88%
ABT: +1.81%
MRK: +1.20%
AMGN: +1.71%
Leading health care stocks were gaining in pre-bell Tuesday trading.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX), which was over 14% higher after the biotechnology company reported positive top-line phase 1 clinical trial results for ADX-629 to treat systemic immune-mediated diseases.
(+) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was up more than 3% as it reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.30 that increased from $2.10 a year ago. Amid the improved results, the company's board approved a 6.3% increase in quarterly dividend to $1.01 per share from $0.95 per share.
(+) Sanofi (SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said they have signed a letter of intent to produce an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19. Sanofi was recently advancing by over 3%, while GlaxoSmithKline was over 1% higher.
