Health Care Sector Update for 04/14/2020: AIKI,IOVA,IMVT,MOH

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +4%

PFE +3.7%

ABT +4%

MRK +2.8%

AMGN +3.%

Health care stocks rose Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 3.3%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 3.5% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Aikido Pharma (AIKI) ended over 22% higher, giving back most of a prior 308% gain, after the biotechnology company announced a $14 million at-the-market stock offering of 14 million of its common shares priced at $1 apiece, or 50% above its most recent closing price. The stock earlier Tuesday skyrocketed to a best-ever $2.74 a share after saying it licensed technology to a broad acting, pan-viral inhibitory compound effective against multiple viral pathogens, including MERS-COV, Ebolavirus, influenza and the Marburg virus along with the coronavirus causing COVID-19.

In other sector news:

(+) Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) closed more than 17% higher after the immuno-oncology company late Monday said data from an early-stage testing of its tumor infiltrating lymphocytes technology in patients with non-small cell lung cancer will be presented at a virtual industry conference later this month. Researchers from the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida are scheduled to April 28 discuss data from two cohorts of the phase I trial at the American Association for Cancer Research, the company said.

(+) Immunovant (IMVT) climbed more than 10% after the specialty drugmaker Tuesday said it priced an upsized $121.2 million public offering of nearly 8.36 million common shares at $14.50 apiece, representing a 6.8% discount to its last closing price. The company and underwriters added an extra 1.86 million shares to the deal shortly before pricing. Underwriters also received a 30-day option to buy up to 1.25 million more shares to cover potential overallotments.

(+) Molina Healthcare (MOH) rose 4.3% after Tuesday saying it was scrapping the proposed $50 million purchase of privately held NextLevel Health Partners because of the managed health care company's "unwillingness to close pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement." The deal was announced Jan. 6 and had been expected to expand Molina's footprint in Illinois, adding about $270 million in yearly premium revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.