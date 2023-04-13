Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2023: VRAY, GCTK, ALDX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.32% higher, and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

ViewRay (VRAY) was retreating more than 25% after it reported a preliminary net loss of $28.9 million for Q1, widening from a loss of $25.8 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ are expecting a loss of $27.3 million.

GlucoTrack (GCTK) was down more than 37% after saying it is planning to offer common shares in an underwritten public offering.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) was up more than 2% after saying it has completed the enrollment of patients in a phase 3 trial of its reproxalap drug candidate for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis, an inflammatory disease that affects the eye.

