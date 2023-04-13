Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2023: PFE, SRPT, SABS

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both rising about 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 2.3%.

In company news, Pfizer (PFE) shares were up 0.6% after Reuters reported Thursday, citing Pfizer, that it struck a strategic cooperation deal with China's Sinopharm with plans to seek approval to market 12 drugs in that country through 2025.

Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT) SRP-9001 investigational gene therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy was set to be rejected by US Food and Drug Administration reviewers until a top official at the agency intervened earlier this year, Stat reported Thursday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter. Sarepta shares fell 8.2%.

SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) shares surged 92% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved fast track designation for SAB-176, its investigational drug for Type A and Type B influenza in high-risk patients.

