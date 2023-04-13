US Markets
AMLX

Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2023: AMLX, PFE, SRPT, SABS

April 13, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was increasing 2.4%.

In company news, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) shares gained over 4%. The company said the first patient has been dosed in a phase 2 trial of AMX0035 for the treatment of Wolfram syndrome, a neurodegenerative disease.

Pfizer (PFE) shares were up 0.6%. Pfizer struck a strategic cooperation deal with China's Sinopharm with plans to seek approval to market 12 drugs in that country through 2025, Reuters reported, citing the company.

Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT) SRP-9001 investigational gene therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy was set to be rejected by US Food and Drug Administration reviewers until a top official at the agency intervened earlier this year, Stat reported Thursday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter. Sarepta shares were falling almost 9%.

SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) shares surged over 90% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration granted its fast track designation for SAB-176, its investigational drug for Type A and Type B influenza in high-risk patients.

