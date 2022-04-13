Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2022: SRRA,GSK,NSTG,LQDA,ATRS,HALO

Health care stocks were ending moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.7%.

In company news, Sierra Oncology (SRRA) rallied Wednesday, climbing as much as 39% to reach its highest share price in more than two years at $54.97 a share, stopping just pennies under a $55-per-share cash buyout offer the precision medicines company received overnight from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The companies said investors owning 28% of Sierra's outstanding stock already have committed to voting for the $1.9 billion deal. GlaxoSmithKline shares were 0.7% higher shortly before Wednesday's closing bell.

Antares Pharma (ATRS) climbed over 49%, touching its best share price since September 1998 at $5.59, after the drug-delivery company agreed to a $960 million buyout offer from Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), which will pay $5.60 in cash for each Antares share. Halozyme shares were fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back a small morning advance.

Liquidia (LQDA) declined over 15% after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $50 million public offering of about 9.8 million shares at $5.10 apiece, against its closing price of $6.19 Tuesday.

NanoString Technologies (NSTG) slumped Wednesday, at one point dropping almost 35% to a 25-month low, after the genomics and proteomics device company overnight said it is expecting to report around $31 million in Q1 product and service revenue, trailing its prior forecasts expecting between $34 million to $38 million and also lagging the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $32.6 million in revenue. The company blamed uneven sales execution coupled with recent changes realigning an expanded commercial team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.