Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2022: NSTG, LQDA, ATRS, HALO

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.4%.

In company news, NanoString Technologies (NSTG) slumped Wednesday, at one point dropping almost 35% to a 25-month low, after the genomics and proteomics device company overnight said it is expecting to report around $31 million in Q1 product and service revenue, trailing its prior forecasts expecting between $34 million to $38 million and also lagging the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $32.6 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31. The company blamed uneven sales execution coupled with recent changes realigning an expanded commercial team.

Liquidia (LQDA) declined nearly 14% after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $50 million public offering of about 9.8 million shares at $5.10 apiece, against its closing price of $6.19 Tuesday.

Antares Pharma (ATRS) climbed over 49%, touching its best share price since September 1998 at $5.59, after the drug-delivery company agreed to a $960 million buyout offer from Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO), which will pay $5.60 in cash for each Antares share. Halozyme shares were fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back a small morning advance.

