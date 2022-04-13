US Markets
NSTG

Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2022: NSTG, ATRS, HALO, SRRA, GSK, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.3% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently declining by 0.1%.

NanoString Technologies (NSTG) was down over 33% after saying it expects to report product and service revenue of $31 million for fiscal Q1, lower than the previously estimated range of $34 million to $38 million.

Antares Pharma (ATRS) was surging past 49% after Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) said it agreed to acquire the company in a deal valued at about $960 million.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA) was gaining over 38% in value as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) entered into an agreement to acquire the company in a cash deal representing a total equity value of about $1.9 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NSTG ATRS HALO SRRA GSK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular