Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2022: NSTG, ATRS, HALO, SRRA, GSK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.3% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently declining by 0.1%.

NanoString Technologies (NSTG) was down over 33% after saying it expects to report product and service revenue of $31 million for fiscal Q1, lower than the previously estimated range of $34 million to $38 million.

Antares Pharma (ATRS) was surging past 49% after Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) said it agreed to acquire the company in a deal valued at about $960 million.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA) was gaining over 38% in value as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) entered into an agreement to acquire the company in a cash deal representing a total equity value of about $1.9 billion.

