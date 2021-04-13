Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2021: NVCR,LGVN,OGI

Health care stocks were hanging on for small gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.04% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, NovoCure (NVCR) was 65% at one point Tuesday, touching a record high of $218 a share, after an outside panel monitoring its phase III trial of its tumor treating fields recommended it continue the late-stage study in patients with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer.

Longeveron (LGVN) climbed 4.9% after saying its Lomecel-B drug candidate met its primary endpoint in a phase I study evaluating its safety and efficacy in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

OrganiGram (OGI) was 1.3% higher, overcoming an early 7.9% drop that followed the Canadian biotechnology company reporting a 37% year-over-year decline in Q2 revenue.

