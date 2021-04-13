Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2021: JNJ,NVCR,LGVN,OGI

Health care stocks rose moderately this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) fell 1.4% after the US Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of the company's single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six people developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination. Australia overnight also said it would not buy the vaccine due to worries over patient safety.

To the upside, NovoCure (NVCR) was 65% higher at one point Tuesday, touching a record high of $218.09 a share, after an outside panel monitoring its phase III trial of its tumor treating fields recommended it continue the late-stage study in patients with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer.

Longeveron (LGVN) climbed 5% after saying its Lomecel-B drug candidate met the primary endpoint in a phase I study evaluating its safety and efficacy in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

OrganiGram (OGI) was 4% higher, overcoming an early 7.9% drop that followed the Canadian biotechnology company reporting a 37% year-over-year decline in Q2 revenue.

