Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2021: JNJ, OGI, RIGL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.19% lower, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining 0.87% in value.

Australia will not buy the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine created by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals amid reports of blood clotting incidents post-administration, media reports said. Separately, the US Food and Drug Administration said it is recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" following rare blood clotting issues. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was down more than 2% in recent trading.

Organigram Holdings (OGI) was shedding more than 11% in value as it reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of CA$66.4 million ($52.7 million) compared with a loss of CA$6.8 million a year earlier.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) was climbing past 19% after saying its mid-stage study evaluating fostamatinib as a potential treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients met its primary safety endpoint.

