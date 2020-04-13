Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2020: WORX,GILD,CANF

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -2.08%

PFE -1.10%

ABT -1.71%

MRK -2.86%

AMGN -1.15%

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 2%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.6% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) SCWorx (WORX) climbed almost 528% to its best share price since 2018 at $14.37 after announcing a $35 million order for two million of its COVID-19 rapid testing units from US-based virtual health care network Rethink My Healthcare, with provisions for additional weekly orders of two million of the IgM/IgG kits each over the next 23 weeks.

In other sector news:

(+) Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) was more than 35% higher after the specialty drugmaker said it was clear to begin a pilot clinical study of its piclidenoson drug candidate at the Rabin Medical Center in Israel for the treatment of moderate-to-severe symptoms in COVID-19 patients.

(+) Gilead Sciences (GILD) rose 1.3% after saying two-thirds of COVID-19 patients improved after being treated with its remdesivir antiviral drug candidate, with 36 of the 53 study participants showing improvement in oxygen support following their first dosage. More than half of the patients on mechanical ventilation were taken off the machines, according to the study findings published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.