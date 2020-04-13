Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2020: PSTI,WORX,GILD,CANF

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.65%

PFE -0.32%

ABT +0.03%

MRK -2.05%

AMGN +0.06%

Health care stocks still were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5% this afternoon, reversing an earlier decline.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) jumped nearly 14% after saying the first patient was treated with its PLX cell therapy under the FDA's compassionate use program at Holy Name Medical Center in New Jersey. Prior to treatment, the patient was critically ill with respiratory failure and was being treated using mechanical ventilation in an intensive care unit for three weeks.

In other sector news:

(+) SCWorx (WORX) climbed almost 528% to its best share price since 2018 at $14.88 after announcing a $35 million order for two million of its COVID-19 rapid testing units from US-based virtual health care network Rethink My Healthcare, with provisions for additional weekly orders of two million of the IgM/IgG kits each over the next 23 weeks.

(+) Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) was nearly 34% higher after the specialty drugmaker said it was clear to begin a pilot clinical study of its piclidenoson drug candidate at the Rabin Medical Center in Israel for the treatment of moderate-to-severe symptoms in COVID-19 patients.

(+) Gilead Sciences (GILD) rose 2.2% after saying two-thirds of COVID-19 patients improved after being treated with its remdesivir antiviral drug candidate, with 36 of the 53 study participants showing improvement in oxygen support following their first dosage. More than half of the patients on mechanical ventilation were taken off the machines, according to the study findings published Friday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.