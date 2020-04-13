Health Care Sector Update for 04/13/2020: CANF, CTSO, GILD, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.55%

PFE: +1.38%

ABT: +0.53%

MRK: -0.73%

AMGN: -0.83%

Health care majors were mixed pre-market Monday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF), which was surging more than 55% after the firm said it has approval from a medical center in Israel to initiate a pilot clinical study of its drug candidate for the treatment of moderate-to-severe symptoms in coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients.

(+) Cytosorbents (CTSO) was gaining more than 26% in value after the US Food and Drug Administration granted the immunotherapy company Emergency Use Authorization for its blood purification therapy CytoSorb to treat patients with COVID-19 infection.

(+) Gilead Sciences (GILD) was nearly 3% higher after it reported findings from a study that showed two-thirds of COVID-19 patients improved after being treated with the company's experimental drug remdesivir.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.