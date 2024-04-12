News & Insights

US Markets
ZTS

Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2024: ZTS, NUTX, TBPH

April 12, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were retreating Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 1.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sliding about 2%.

In corporate news, Zoetis (ZTS) tumbled more than 8% after a Wall Street Journal's report on dog owners blaming the drugmaker's arthritis drug Librela for causing side effects to their pets.

Nutex Health (NUTX) said Friday it has decided to place a moratorium on the opening of new hospitals this year and was considering the closure or sale of more underperforming facilities in the near future. Its shares dropped almost 6%.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) shares soared nearly 9% after BTIG started its coverage with a buy rating and a $21 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZTS
NUTX
TBPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.