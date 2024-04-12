Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2024: ZTS, NUTX, TBPH

Health care stocks were retreating Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 1.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sliding about 2%.

In corporate news, Zoetis (ZTS) tumbled more than 8% after a Wall Street Journal's report on dog owners blaming the drugmaker's arthritis drug Librela for causing side effects to their pets.

Nutex Health (NUTX) said Friday it has decided to place a moratorium on the opening of new hospitals this year and was considering the closure or sale of more underperforming facilities in the near future. Its shares dropped almost 6%.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) shares soared nearly 9% after BTIG started its coverage with a buy rating and a $21 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.