Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2024: NRIX, NVO, OCX, XLV, IBB

April 12, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) both inactive.

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) stock was down more than 5% after the company said overnight it priced an underwritten public offering of 10.2 million common shares at $15 apiece for total expected gross proceeds of $175 million.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) popular diabetes and weight-loss medicines Wegovy and Ozempic have no added risk of suicide, a European Medicines Agency risk assessment committee said, disclosing results of an investigation of reports linking the drugs to suicidal thoughts. Novo Nordisk shares were up over 1% in recent Friday premarket activity.

OncoCyte (OCX) stock was more than 13% higher after the company said late Thursday it agreed to sell $15.8 million worth of common shares and pre-funded warrants in an at-the-market private placement.

