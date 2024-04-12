News & Insights

US Markets
AGEN

Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2024: AGEN, PXMD, ZTS, NUTX

April 12, 2024 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were falling late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding 1.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) lost 2.4%.

In corporate news, Agenus (AGEN) shares sank 9% after the company gave an update to its early-stage trial of BOT/BAL combination therapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

PaxMedica (PXMD) shares doubled after the company said late Thursday it reached an "important milestone" to enable a new drug application submission and for potential commercial availability in the US of suramin to treat a tropical disease known as Human African Trypanosomiasis.

Zoetis (ZTS) tumbled almost 8% after a Wall Street Journal's report on dog owners blaming the drugmaker's arthritis drug Librela for causing side effects to their pets.

Nutex Health (NUTX) said it has decided to place a moratorium on the opening of new hospitals this year and was considering the closure or sale of more underperforming facilities in the near future. Its shares dropped about 11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGEN
PXMD
ZTS
NUTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.