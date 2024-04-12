Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2024: AGEN, PXMD, ZTS, NUTX

Health care stocks were falling late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sliding 1.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 1.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) lost 2.4%.

In corporate news, Agenus (AGEN) shares sank 9% after the company gave an update to its early-stage trial of BOT/BAL combination therapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

PaxMedica (PXMD) shares doubled after the company said late Thursday it reached an "important milestone" to enable a new drug application submission and for potential commercial availability in the US of suramin to treat a tropical disease known as Human African Trypanosomiasis.

Zoetis (ZTS) tumbled almost 8% after a Wall Street Journal's report on dog owners blaming the drugmaker's arthritis drug Librela for causing side effects to their pets.

Nutex Health (NUTX) said it has decided to place a moratorium on the opening of new hospitals this year and was considering the closure or sale of more underperforming facilities in the near future. Its shares dropped about 11%.

