US Markets
MIRM

Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2023: MIRM, BIIB, DNLI, ARWR

April 12, 2023 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) shares were down about 1%. The company reported preliminary Q1 revenue of $31.5 million, up from $12.9 million a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $28.2 million.

Biogen (BIIB) has exercised an option to license Denali Therapeutics' (DNLI) Antibody Transport Vehicle program targeting amyloid beta. Biogen shares were up almost 1% while Denali was up over 2%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) shares were rising over 10% after SVB Securities upgraded the company to outperform from market perform and raised its price target to $35 from $21.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIRM
BIIB
DNLI
ARWR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.