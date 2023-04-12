Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2023: MIRM, BIIB, DNLI, ARWR

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) shares were down about 1%. The company reported preliminary Q1 revenue of $31.5 million, up from $12.9 million a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $28.2 million.

Biogen (BIIB) has exercised an option to license Denali Therapeutics' (DNLI) Antibody Transport Vehicle program targeting amyloid beta. Biogen shares were up almost 1% while Denali was up over 2%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) shares were rising over 10% after SVB Securities upgraded the company to outperform from market perform and raised its price target to $35 from $21.

