Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2023: CUTR, MIRM, BIIB, DNLI, ARWR

April 12, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

Healthcare stocks were steady late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was almost flat.

In company news, Cutera (CUTR) was dropping over 27% after it terminated Executive Chairman Daniel Plants and Chief Executive David Mowry for cause following unanimous recommendations from a special board committee.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) shares were down more than 7%. The company reported preliminary Q1 revenue of $31.5 million, up from $12.9 million a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $28.2 million.

Biogen (BIIB) has exercised an option to license Denali Therapeutics' (DNLI) Antibody Transport Vehicle program targeting amyloid beta. Biogen shares were edging up 0.5% while Denali was up about 1%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) shares were rising over 9% after SVB Securities upgraded the company to outperform from market perform and raised its price target to $35 from $21.

