Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2023: AGLE, MIRM, ADPT, TAK, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advancing by 0.22%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) shares were retreating more than 31% after the company said it has begun exploring strategic alternatives, which could include an acquisition, merger, reverse merger or other deals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) shares were down more than 7% amid a planned private offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2029.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) shares were down 1% after the company said it has entered a translational collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) to use its clonoSEQ assay to assess minimal residual disease in patients with lymphoid malignancies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.