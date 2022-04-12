US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2022: MYOV, PFE, ENSG, ATNM, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were higher premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.41% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 1% higher.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) shares were slipping past 21% after the company and Pfizer (PFE) said the US Food and Drug Administration has raised some issues with the supplemental new drug application for Myfembree, a medicine for managing moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.

The Ensign Group (ENSG) said it and its units have increased their credit facility by $250 million to $600 million. Ensign Group shares were recently down more than 2%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) shares were surging past 30% after the company announced a license and supply agreement with Immedica Pharma granting Immedica exclusive rights to Iomab-B in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

