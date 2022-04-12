Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2022: EVO,MYOV,PFE,BCDA,ATNM

Health care stocks extended their Tuesday slide, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.2% this afternoon.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping 0.7%.

In company news, Evotec SE (EVO) dropped 6.7% after the German drug discovery and development company reported FY21 net income of 215.5 million euros ($234 million), up sharply over its 6.3 million euro profit during the previous year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting Evotec to earn 252 million euros last year.

BioCardia (BCDA) turned 2.2% lower, reversing a more than 38% gain that followed US regulatory approval of the investigational new drug application for its BCDA-04 genetic therapy candidate, allowing it to begin phase 1/2 testing of the allogeneic mesenchymal cell population in adult patients recovering from acute respiratory distress syndrome due to coronavirus. The initial dose-escalation portion of the trial is expected to begin this summer.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) slumped over 25% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration identified unspecified deficiencies that may keep the agency from reviewing the supplemental new drug application for its Myfembree hormone therapy developed with Pfizer (PFE) as a potential treatment for severe pain associated with endometriosis. Pfizer shares were 1.6% lower this afternoon.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) added 20% after it announced a new license and supply agreement providing Swedish drug maker Immedica Pharma with exclusive rights to Actinium's Iomab-B blood-cancer drug candidate in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Actinium will receive a $35 million upfront payment and is eligible for up to $417 million more as Iomab-B meets selected regulatory and commercial milestones. It also retains all rights to Iomab-B in the US and the rest of the world.

