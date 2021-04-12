US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2021: LMNX,ADXS,ZNTL

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were drifting higher this afternoon, reversing earlier declines, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Luminex (LMNX) rose more than 12% after agreeing to a $1.8 billion buyout offer from DiaSorin, with the Italian biotech paying $37 in cash for each Luminex share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) climbed 6% after announcing Monday a clinical collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to evaluate a combination of its ZN-c3 oral WEE1 inhibitor product candidate with GlaxoSmithKline's Zejula poly polymerase inhibitor as a potential treatment for patients with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer.

Advaxis (ADXS) dropped over 11% after the company announced a direct common stock offering.

