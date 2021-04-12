Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2021: LMNX, LHDX, FGEN, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat ahead of Monday's market open. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) were both unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were flat.

Luminex (LMNX) rose more than 11% after agreeing to sell to DiaSorin in an all-cash deal valued at $37 per share or about $1.8 billion in aggregate.

Lucira Health (LHDX) was up 11% after obtaining emergency use approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its over-the-counter Lucira Check It COVID-19 test kit.

And, FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) added over 2% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted a fast track designation for pamrevlumab, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

