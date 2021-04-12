Health Care Sector Update for 04/12/2021: AVTR,LMNX,ADXS,ZNTL

Health care stocks turned narrowly lower Monday afternoon, surrendering midday gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both down less than 0.1% ahead of the closing bell.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 1.2%.

In company news, Avantor (AVTR) was 4% higher after the biopharma and healthcare consumables company Monday said it is acquiring privately held Ritter GmbH and its affiliates for 890 million euros in cash.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) climbed 7% after announcing a clinical collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to evaluate a combination of its ZN-c3 oral WEE1 inhibitor product candidate with GlaxoSmithKline's Zejula poly polymerase inhibitor as a potential treatment for patients with advanced epithelial ovarian cancer.

Luminex (LMNX) rose more than 12% after agreeing to a $1.8 billion buyout offer from DiaSorin, with the Italian biotech paying $37 in cash for each Luminex share.

To the downside, Advaxis (ADXS) dropped more than 11% after the company announced a $20 million direct offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants with two healthcare-focused institutional investors.

